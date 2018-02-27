NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Caster overwhelmed by Laureus honour

2018-02-27 12:38
Caster Semenya (Twitter)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Monaco

Monaco - Whether she wins or not, South Africa's Caster Semenya is already overwhelmed at being nominated for the Sportswoman of the Year at Tuesday night's Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco. 

Semenya, who won gold in the 800m at the Rio Olympics in 2016, is up against five other strong contenders in the category. 

Six-time Olympic gold medallist Allyson Felix, swimmer Katie Ledecky, tennis star Garbine Muguruza, skiing sensation Mikaela Shiffrin and Serena Williams stand in Semenya's way. 

Regardless of what happens, though, Semenya is satisfied that she has been acknowledged as one of the globe's most dominant sportswomen. 

The 27-year-old addressed media in Monaco on Tuesday morning with wife Violet at her side, and she beamed at prospect of winning her first Laureus award.

"It’s a great feeling. It’s overwhelming," she said.

"For an athlete to be nominated amongst the greats, it’s always a privilege and an honour. As an athlete you have goals and you set standards.

"Growing up as a young girl, I wanted to be the best and this is the best that I could have asked for.

"If you reach this level it means you are amongst the greatest sportswomen in the world. It’s just a great feeling … I can’t explain it more."

Semenya, who has not always had it easy in her career since she was made the centre of a gender testing saga in 2009, thanked South Africans for the support they had given her over the years.

"We are proud South Africans. When we go out, we go all out," she said.

"Whatever we do, we fight for our country. We’re doing it for our people.

"Being the only African nominated in these prestigious awards is a great achievement."

In 2017, 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk was nominated in the Breakthrough of the Year category, but that honour went to former Formula One champion Nico Rosberg.

*Lloyd Burnard is in Monaco as a guest of Laureus ...

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Laureus Awards to Cape Town has challenges

2018-02-27 11:32

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Moses: Wayde's injury a 'knucklehead' moment Nobody underrated more than Morkel - Aussie great WATCH: Starc fires warning shot at newbie Mulder Morne Morkel drops retirement bombshell Confusion! Wits lose, then draw against Maties
Confusion! Wits lose, then draw against Maties Anderson sails into second round in Acapulco Boks in the USA! SA to face Wales in Washington Fitzpatrick: Super 12 was best format Boks drop below England-slaying Scots in rankings

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Try of Week 2 of Super Rugby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Caster Semenya has been nominated for the 2018 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award. Which of the nominees deserves the award most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 