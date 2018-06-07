NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Caster obliterates quality 800m field in Oslo

2018-06-07 20:56
Caster Semenya (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Caster Semenya has cruised to victory in the 800m event at the Diamond League meeting held in Oslo. 

With a very strong field assembled on the night, Semenya led for all of the race once the pacemaker had dropped away.

She strode away from her opposition down the final straight, winning by around five metres and stopping the clock in a time of 1:57.25.

Semenya was followed home by Francine Niyonsaba (Burundi) who took second in a time of 1:58.57 and Habitam Alemu (Ethiopia) who finished third in 1:58.58.

Semenya continues to dominate the 800 m event despite a new IAAF ruling that from November 1, all athletes classified as  "hyper-androgynous" will have to take medication so their testosterone levels can be lowered.

This is applicable for distances from 400 m to a mile and will include the 800 m and 1500 m events, those in which Semenya competes. 

Read more on:    diamond league  |  caster semenya  |  athletics
WATCH: Durant powers Warriors to brink of NBA crown

2018-06-07 09:37

