Caster obliterates quality 800m field in Monaco

Cape Town - Caster Semenya has cruised to victory in the 800m event at the Diamond League meeting held in Monaco

With a very strong field assembled on the night, Semenya once again proved too strong surging away at the start to leave the field in her wake.

At one point, Semenya was on course for a world record, but slowed over the final 200m. She still won by around five metres and stopped the clock in a time of 1:54.60, a meeting record.

Semenya was followed home by Francine Niyonsaba (Burundi) who took second in a time of 1:55.86 and Natoya Goule (Jamaica) who finished third in 1:56.15, a national record.