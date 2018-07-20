NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Caster obliterates quality 800m field in Monaco

2018-07-20 21:33
Caster Semenya (Twitter)
Caster Semenya (Twitter)
Related Links

Cape Town - Caster Semenya has cruised to victory in the 800m event at the Diamond League meeting held in Monaco 

With a very strong field assembled on the night, Semenya once again proved too strong surging away at the start to leave the field in her wake.

At one point, Semenya was on course for a world record, but slowed over the final 200m. She still won by around five metres and stopped the clock in a time of 1:54.60, a meeting record.

Semenya was followed home by Francine Niyonsaba (Burundi) who took second in a time of 1:55.86 and Natoya Goule (Jamaica) who finished third in 1:56.15, a national record. 

Semenya continues to dominate the 800m event despite a new IAAF ruling that from November 1, all athletes classified as  "hyper-androgynous" will have to take medication so their testosterone levels can be lowered.

This is applicable for distances from 400m to a mile and will include the 800m and 1500m events, those in which Semenya competes. 

She has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to make a decision on the IAAF ruling. 

In other events, South Africa's Carina Horn finished seventh in the women's 100m event in a time of 11.21 with the race won by Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast who stopped the clock in a time of 10.89.

In the men's 200m event, Noah Lyles of the USA won in a time of 19.65, the fastest time in the world this year.

South Africa's Luxulo Adams finished seventh in a time of 20.65. 

Read more on:    diamond league  |  caster semenya  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kenyan sets new steeplechase world record

2018-07-20 21:57

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Upset Treu storms out of Stormers meeting Former Kaizer Chiefs striker jailed in the UK Mamelodi Sundowns confirm record Percy Tau transfer Maharaj's 8-for gives Proteas hope in Colombo Proteas wear black armbands to honour Shamsi’s late father
Kevin Anderson chats to Sport24 Upset Treu storms out of Stormers meeting Percy Tau excited to make European impact Conte to sue Chelsea over delayed sacking - reports Up to R1 500 to watch All Blacks at Loftus

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Kevin Anderson reflects on Wimbledon final defeat
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 