Caster obliterates quality 800m field in Monaco

Cape Town - Caster Semenya has cruised to victory in the 800m event at the Diamond League meeting held in Monaco
With a very strong field assembled on the night, Semenya once again proved too strong surging away at the start to leave the field in her wake.
At one point, Semenya was on course for a world record, but slowed over the final 200m. She still won by around five metres and stopped the clock in a time of 1:54.60, a meeting record.
Semenya was followed home by Francine Niyonsaba (Burundi) who took second in a time of 1:55.86 and Natoya Goule (Jamaica) who finished third in 1:56.15, a national record.
Semenya continues to dominate the 800m event despite a new IAAF ruling that from November 1, all athletes classified as "hyper-androgynous" will have to take medication so their testosterone levels can be lowered.
This is applicable for distances from 400m to a mile and will include the 800m and 1500m events, those in which Semenya competes.
She has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to make a decision on the IAAF ruling.
In other events, South Africa's Carina Horn finished seventh in the women's 100m event in a time of 11.21 with the race won by Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast who stopped the clock in a time of 10.89.
In the men's 200m event, Noah Lyles of the USA won in a time of 19.65, the fastest time in the world this year.
South Africa's Luxulo Adams finished seventh in a time of 20.65.