Caster honoured on Time's '100 most influential' list

Cape Town - South Africa's Caster Semenya has been honoured on Time's list of the '100 most influential people of 2019'.

The 28-year-old double Olympic champion has been the focal point of a move by the IAAF to regulate the amount of natural testosterone, but she has stood up to the attempted ruling and the matter remains with the Court for Arbitration of Sport (CAS) for a ruling that is expected at the end of the month.

Other sports people on the list include LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Mohammed Salah and Tiger Woods.

Olympic legend Edwin Moses was tasked with describing Semenya for the entry.

"Caster Semenya has taught us that sex isn’t always binary, and caused us to question the justness of distributing societal benefits according to 'male' and 'female' classifications," Moses wrote.

"Her success has brought controversy in elite sport, with many arguing that her biological traits give her an unfair advantage in women’s competition. But Semenya is fighting that. Sport eligibility, she and others say, should not be based on hormone levels or other differences of sex development.

"If successful, Semenya’s effort could open the door for all who identify as women to compete in track events without having to first medically lower their testosterone levels below a proposed limit.

"Ultimately, this incredibly difficult issue is a political one for sport to resolve. But however it is addressed, Semenya will have already made a singular historical contribution to our understanding of biological sex."