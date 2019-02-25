NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Caster features in powerful all-female new Nike ad

2019-02-25 11:50
caster semenya, billie jean king
Caster Semenya and Billie Jean King (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - "If we show emotion we're called dramatic. If we want to play against men, we're nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity, delusional," the voiceover in Nike's new ad, titled "Dream Crazier", begins.

According to the Vox website, the empowering video - which debuted during Sunday night's Oscars and is voiced by tennis superstar Serena Williams - goes on to call out a slew of gender-based double standards and phrases used to put down women who strive to achieve greatness.

Williams made not one, but two appearances at the Oscars. She presented A Star Is Born during the ceremony and also featured in the new ad that also includes South Africa's Caster Semenya, gymnast Simone Biles and several other women athletes.

“If we show emotion, we’re called dramatic. If we want to play against men, we’re nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity, we’re delusional,” Williams says in the ad.

“When we stand for something, we’re unhinged. When we’re too good, there’s something wrong with us. And if we get angry, we’re hysterical, irrational, or just being crazy.”

Turns out, people said it was crazy for women to run marathons, box, dunk, coach an NBA team, compete in a hijab, land a double cork 1080, or "win 23 grand slams, have a baby, and then come back for more."

But you know what? According to Nike, "it's only crazy until you do it".

Read more on:    nike  |  caster semenya  |  athletics

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: AB de Villiers hits the most outrageous 6 you've ever seen! Mallett questions Newlands officials after 'poor' penalty miss Super Hero kit fail: Stormers asked to swap jerseys 5 talking points: Super Rugby - Week 2 AB de Villiers signs another major T20 deal - report
Hacjivah Dayimani chats to Sport24 Lions loosie would like to tackle Quade Cooper in boxing ring Tough start for Harris-Ferreira partnership Pieter-Steph channelling darker Bok days at Stormers Chelsea 'refute' FIFA's findings, will appeal transfer ban

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 