Caster features in powerful all-female new Nike ad

Cape Town - "If we show emotion we're called dramatic. If we want to play against men, we're nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity, delusional," the voiceover in Nike's new ad, titled "Dream Crazier", begins.

According to the Vox website, the empowering video - which debuted during Sunday night's Oscars and is voiced by tennis superstar Serena Williams - goes on to call out a slew of gender-based double standards and phrases used to put down women who strive to achieve greatness.

Williams made not one, but two appearances at the Oscars. She presented A Star Is Born during the ceremony and also featured in the new ad that also includes South Africa's Caster Semenya, gymnast Simone Biles and several other women athletes.

“When we stand for something, we’re unhinged. When we’re too good, there’s something wrong with us. And if we get angry, we’re hysterical, irrational, or just being crazy.”

Turns out, people said it was crazy for women to run marathons, box, dunk, coach an NBA team, compete in a hijab, land a double cork 1080, or "win 23 grand slams, have a baby, and then come back for more."

But you know what? According to Nike, "it's only crazy until you do it".