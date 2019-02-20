NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

Caster: ANC calls IAAF ruling ‘dehumanising’

2019-02-20 22:15
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - The African National Congress (ANC) has joined the chorus of support for South African athlete Caster Semenya.

The Olympic champion is appearing before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland to challenge rules proposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that would force her to lower her testosterone levels.

Track and field's governing body says it is introducing the rules to create a "level playing field" for other female athletes.

The ANC released a press statement on the matter on Wednesday night, calling the IAAF's ruling "dehumanising".

The statement read: "The African National Congress joins President (Cyril) Ramaphosa and millions of South Africans in expressing support for Caster Semenya, as she challenges the dehumanising ruling of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

"We are encouraged by the resounding support the government and people of South Africa have expressed for our national champion, Caster Semenya. As the minister of sports, Thokozile Xhasa, travels to Switzerland to support Caster and personally convey the support of government and the nation, we commend her bold step to demonstrate to the world that South Africa will never forsake one of its own when subjected to bigotry and dehumanising treatment.

"Ours is a democracy built on a human rights foundation, where the right to have one’s human dignity respected and protected, is entrenched in our supreme law. We declare for all the nations of the world to know that our struggles for a just world, underpinned by respect and protection of human rights will never be compromised.

"The legacy bestowed on us by the giants of our liberation struggle such as Nelson Mandela, require of us to lead from the frontlines in demonstrating to the world that its support in declaring apartheid a crime against humanity was never in vain."

The ANC added that it was appalled by the IAAF's actions.

"We will never stand on the sidelines when the human rights legacy of our young democracy is under threat. We call on the international sporting world to raise their voices and condemn the despicable actions of the IAAF, which seek to force Caster Semenya to deny her nature and take drugs to alter what nature bestowed on her."

Semenya won the 800 metre gold medals at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and also won her third world title in London two years ago.

Read more on:    iaaf  |  anc  |  caster semenya  |  athletics

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA Twitter blasts controversial UK writer after shocking Caster tweet Ramaphosa's powerful words for Caster Semenya Bleak prognosis if Stormers crash again SANZAAR scraps controversial Highlanders red card Cornal Hendricks to coach: 'I won't let you down!'
Cheetahs centre banned for clearing nose in face of opponent SA's sports minister to back Semenya at hearing Seconds to ref Stormers v Lions derby LGBT group dumps Navratilova over transgender comments Proteas coach Gibson has 'no problem' with Test schedule

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 