NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

CAS to probe Semenya's fight against IAAF's testosterone rule

2018-06-19 13:47
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Related Links

Lausanne - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Tuesday it had opened a probe into Caster Semenya's challenge of controversial new IAAF rules on testosterone occurring in female athletes. 

CAS said it had "registered a request for arbitration" filed by the South African two-time Olympic gold medallist against the "International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) 'Eligibility Regulations for Female Classification (Athletes with Differences of Sex Development)' that are due to come into effect on November 1, 2018". 

Semenya, CAS said, sought a "ruling from CAS to declare such regulations unlawful and to prevent them from being brought into force. An arbitration procedure has been opened". 

The IAAF announced its new rules targeting women who naturally produce unusually high levels of testosterone in April, arguing that hyper-androgynous competitors enjoy an unfair advantage. 

Athletes classified as "hyper-androgynous", like Semenya, will have to chemically lower their testosterone levels to 5 nanomoles per litre of blood to be eligible to run any international race of 400m up to the mile. 

Semenya, who has undergone several sex tests since her first title in 2009, has called the rules discriminatory and violate the IAAF's Constitution and the Olympic Charter. 

The 27-year-old has been at the centre of debate because of her powerful physique, one of the effects of hyper-androgenism which causes those affected to produce high levels of male sex hormones.

Read more on:    iaaf  |  cas  |  caster semenya  |  athletics
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sri Lanka gets Aussie help to fight doping in sports

2018-06-18 15:16

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ashwin no-show shock as SuperSport probe submitted Fan dies in parking lot after watching Boks beat England Boks jump 2 spots in rankings - but not to 3rd Schalk Brits to feature for Boks at Newlands WATCH: Saudi Arabia team plane catches fire in mid-air
Golf legend helps Anderson prepare for grass swing Kiwi ref for final Springboks v England Test Rassie backs Bok youngsters to improve defence Proteas batsman signs short-term county deal Brazil asks for clarification over VAR use in its opener

Latest Multimedia

8 years ago: Tshabalala's sensational 2010 SWC opener
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 