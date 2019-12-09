BREAKING | Russia banned from 2020 Olympics, 2022 Soccer World Cup

Lausanne - Russia
will miss next year's Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games
after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday banned the powerhouse from
global sporting events for four years over manipulated doping data.
WADA's executive committee, meeting in Lausanne, decided that Russia
be handed the four-year suspension after accusing Moscow of falsifying
laboratory doping data handed over to investigators earlier this year.
Not only will Russia be ruled out of the next Olympic cycle, but
Russian government officials will be barred from attending any major
events, while the country will lose the right to host, or even bid, for
tournaments.
"WADA's executive committee approved unanimously to assert a
non-compliance on the Russian anti-doping agency for a period of four
years," WADA spokesperson James Fitzgerald said.
Under the sanctions, Russian sportsmen and women will still be
allowed to compete at the Olympics next year but only if they can
demonstrate that they were not part of what WADA believes was a
state-sponsored system of doping.
"They are going to have prove they had nothing to do with the
non-compliance, (that) they were not involved in the doping schemes as
described by the McLaren report, or they did not have their samples
affected by the manipulation," Fitzgerald said.
The independent report by Richard McLaren, released in 2016, revealed
the significant extent of state-sponsored doping in Russia, notably
between 2011 and 2015.
It led to the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) being suspended for
nearly three years previously over revelations of a vast
state-supported doping programme.
Full disclosure of data from the Moscow laboratory was a key
condition of Russia's controversial reinstatement by WADA in September
2018.
The WADA decision was
widely predicted, with the body's president, Craig Reedie, having made a
presentation Saturday to the Olympic Summit, participants of which
"strongly condemned those responsible for the manipulation of the data
from the Moscow laboratory".
"It was agreed that this was an attack on sport and that these
actions should lead to the toughest sanctions against those
responsible," the IOC said in a statement.
"It was stressed by the participants that full justice must be
finally done so that the guilty ones can be properly punished and the
innocent ones are fully protected."
The IOC (International Olympic Committee) asked that the Russian authorities deliver the "fully authenticated raw data".
Former WADA president Dick Pound, who chaired the commission that in
2015 made damning accusations of mass doping in Russian athletics, said
Moscow had this time gone "too far".
"The IOC is a little bit tired about what Russia has been doing and
so I see the IOC probably focusing more on athletes who are newer,"
Pound told AFP.
Pound acknowledged the influential role of Russia - which in recent
years hosted the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics as well as the football
World Cup in 2018 - "on many levels" in the sporting world.
"On the field of play, it is a big, important country. With China and
the United States, it's among the sporting giants, so that's
influential," he said.
"It's (also) influential because Russia hosts and is willing to host
many competitions for international federations, especially those who
don't have much money of their own, so they have a considerable
influence among the international federations.
"And they've been quite strategic about making sure that they get
Russians into positions on international federations. So they have an
impact from inside as well as from outside."
A majority of WADA's
influential athlete committee had called overnight for a "complete ban
on Russian participation", nine members of the 17-strong group saying
such a move was "the only meaningful sanction".
"We maintain that the fraud, manipulation and deception revealed to
date will only be encouraged and perpetuated with a lesser response,"
they said.
"To date, the Russian doping saga has dominated three Olympic and
Paralympic Games, with a fourth on the horizon. Russia's ongoing and
intentional acts of deception, fraud and corruption have made a mockery
not only those who play by the rules, but those who create and safeguard
them."