ASA left red-faced after latest EPG transformation findings

Cape
Town - Athletics
South Africa (ASA) will need to explain itself to
the Department of
Sport and Recreation after the findings of the
latest Eminent
Persons Group (EPG) report were revealed on Tuesday.
According to sports minister Tokozile Xasa,
ASA was the only one of the country's five
major sporting codes to miss its transformation target for 2017/18.
All of rugby, cricket, soccer and
netball, Xasa said, had reached their targets for the year.
"I will in due course have a
meeting with ASA to insist that they present me with detail of how they plan to
address this matter," Xasa told media in Pretoria.
"We believe that athletics
is too important for us not to act."
Xasa added that, in total, 9 of South Africa's 19 sporting federations had reached the
minimum requirement of being 50%
transformed.
The report does not deal only
with players on the field, but roles throughout the sporting federations.
"We are most encouraged by
the areas where we have made progress, including black presidents and black
board members," Xasa said.
"An area of concern is
coaches and referees within federations. That remains unchanged. We need to
work the system right from grassroots through to elite levels."
School sport emerged as a key
factor in the EPG's mandate of ensuring a transformed South African sporting
landscape, and Xasa committed the department to investing in schools.
"School sport remains the
major factor that imparts on the rate of transformation," Xasa said.
"It is the bedrock of
everything we are trying to do.
"We need to consciously
invest in school sport and we're looking at allocating 40% of our procurement
grant to all 9 provinces to school sport initiatives.
"The key is better alignment
and coordination between department, schools and federations themselves."
More to follow ...