NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Athletics

ASA confirm new appeal on Semenya ruling

2019-05-31 22:24
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Athletics South Africa (ASA) have confirmed on Friday that they have lodged an appeal to Switzerland's Federal Court following Caster Semenya's CAS ruling.

This comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected Semenya's challenge against measures imposed by the IAAF that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.

On Wednesday, Semenya announced that she will be launching her own appeal to Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court.

The IAAF argued that athletes such as two-time Olympic 800m champion had an unfair advantage over others.

Semenya has insisted that she will not take medication but has also said she hopes to defend her 800m title at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, which start on September 27.

Semenya will run in the 2 000 metres in a meeting held in the Paris suburbs on June 11, and has also entered the 3 000m at the Prefontaine Classic, which this year is being held in Stanford, California, on June 30.

Athletics South Africa press statement:

Athletics South Africa has instructed its Swiss lawyers, represented by Mr Alexandre Zen-Ruffinen, to inform the President of the Swiss Federal Court of our intentions to appeal the decision of the Court of Arbitration announced on April 30 2019.

The CAS pronouncement concerned the IAAF Eligibility Regulations for Female Classification (Athletes with Differences of Sex Development) for track events ranging from 400m up to, and including One Mile, which are now in force.

ASA's Swiss lawyers have in turn informed the Swiss Federal Court that ASA's appeal will be filed once the original of the CAS award has been received by the parties. To date, ASA has only received informal notification of the CAS award and has already indicated that it will appeal the CAS decision.

Meanwhile, ASA is aware that our athlete, Caster Semenya, has lodged her own appeal against the CAS award with the request that the IAAF regulations be wholly suspended pending the finalisation of the appeal.

ASA has informed the Swiss Federal Court that insofar as it participated in the CAS arbitration and to the extent that Ms Semenya is a registered member of the ASA, the federation wishes to be considered as an interested party in the stay proceedings, and in the appeal against the award and will file its appeal papers shortly.

Accordingly, ASA wishes to confirm that it will participate in the stay proceedings and in the appeal before the Swiss Federal Court.

Read more on:    asa  |  caster semenya  |  athletics

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ali surprised to see Amla back after 'rapid' Archer blow Jantjies dropped because of altercation with team-mates? SA verdict: Humbled … but cling to faith Free-spirited Proteas have no excuses for sloppy batting Stokes wonder catch 'no fluke', says Faf
Nic Berry chats to Sport24 Blues, Bulls share spoils in Auckland Waratahs hold off Rebels in Australian derby Langer calls on fans not to boo Smith and Warner Jantjies dropped because of altercation with team-mates?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How much of a runner are you?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 