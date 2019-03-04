40% quotas for SA schools athletics

Cape Town - At least 40% of all South African district, provincial and national schools athletics teams must be made up of players of colour.

This is the latest requirement announced by South African Schools Athletics (SASA), who informed schools coaches of the proposed new quota system in a letter penned on February 4.

The letter stated that a "minimum of 40% of athletes from previously disadvantaged communities is required for all SASA teams at all levels of competition, with specific emphasis to girls athletics".

Peppi Olevano, secretary general of SASA, told Netwerk24 that drastic changes were needed.

"As far as I can remember, 40% was the requirement but it wasn't applied. There are so many disciplines in athletics but you still don't see so many athletes from previously disadvantaged communities.

"We do not only want to see black athletes in middle and long distance but also in disciplines like shot put and long jump."