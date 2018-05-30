South African pays price for horror Williams start

Cape Town - Beleaguered Formula One team, Williams have confirmed that their head of aerodynamics, South African Dirk de Beer, has left the team.

Williams, who have a rich history in the sport, are currently languishing in last position in the Constructors Championship with only four points from the first six races of the season.

According to the official Formula One website, De Beer, who previously worked at Ferrari, will be replaced by Dave Wheater.

Williams drivers Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin recently finished in last and second last place at the Monaco Grand Prix and were lapped by the race leaders on the tight street circuit.

The Grove based outfit will be hoping for a change of fortune at the next race in the calendar which takes place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada on June 10.