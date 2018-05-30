NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Motorsport

South African pays price for horror Williams start

2018-05-30 21:11
Pirelli 's F1 Tyres (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Beleaguered Formula One team, Williams have confirmed that their head of aerodynamics, South African Dirk de Beer, has left the team.

Williams, who have a rich history in the sport, are currently languishing in last position in the Constructors Championship with only four points from the first six races of the season.

According to the official Formula One website, De Beer, who previously worked at Ferrari, will be replaced by Dave Wheater. 

Williams drivers Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin recently finished in last and second last place at the Monaco Grand Prix and were lapped by the race leaders on the tight street circuit. 

The Grove based outfit will be hoping for a change of fortune at the next race in the calendar which takes place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada on June 10.  

Read more on:    f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Red Bull won't make snap decision after Canada

2018-05-30 19:58

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
7 debutants in Bok starting XV to face Wales Bok team: Be excited, not concerned Welsh website calls Bok team ‘unrecognisable’ Louw picks 6 Springboks in dream XV Du Preez a late addition to Springbok squad
Departing SA coaches give SA Rugby grey hairs Bok team: Be excited, not concerned One-year countdown to Cricket World Cup begins Graeme Smith: AB is 'irreplaceable' Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 