SA's Binder wins first ever MotoGP 2 race

Cape Town - South Africa's Brad Binder has won his first ever Moto2 race in Germany at the Sachsenring circuit on Sunday.

Binder started 10th on the grid but found himself in front of the pack and held on to win by 0.7 seconds from Joan Mir of Spain and Luca Marini of Italy who is multiple MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi's half-brother.

His team-mate Miguel Oliveira of Portugal finished in 4th.

"I felt I had a little more power than the others so I decided to go for it and make a break," Binder said.

"I was afraid I made a mistake. When it got to 10 laps to go I had zero rear tyre left. I could hardly touch the throttle."

Binder won the Moto3 series in 2016 and recently signed a new contract with Red Bull KTM.