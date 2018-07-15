NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Motorsport

SA's Binder wins first ever MotoGP 2 race

2018-07-15 13:29
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's Brad Binder has won his first ever Moto2 race in Germany at the Sachsenring circuit on Sunday. 

Binder started 10th on the grid but found himself in front of the pack and held on to win by 0.7 seconds from Joan Mir of Spain and Luca Marini of Italy who is multiple MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi's half-brother. 

His team-mate Miguel Oliveira of Portugal finished in 4th. 

"I felt I had a little more power than the others so I decided to go for it and make a break," Binder said.

"I was afraid I made a mistake. When it got to 10 laps to go I had zero rear tyre left. I could hardly touch the throttle."

Binder won the Moto3 series in 2016 and recently signed a new contract with Red Bull KTM.

Read more on:    brad binder  |  moto2
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Marquez extends German pole streak to 9

2018-07-14 22:19

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kevin Curren's nationality confusion cleared up CONFIRMED: 2018 Super Rugby quarter-finals Mallett’s cautious TV comeback Nadal unhappy over Wimbledon roof closure Djokovic opens up on chances against Anderson
Top 10 highest paid soccer players in the world PICTURES: Sport stars spotted at Wimbledon Swys: Even Federer loses sometimes! Griquas' team bus stoned by angry protesters After life-saving surgery, Serena plagued by 'traumatic thoughts'

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Anderson's full press conference after Wimbledon QF win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 