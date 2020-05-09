NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Hamilton grateful for Grand Prix 'sabbatical'

2020-05-09 16:57
Lewis Hamilton (PA)
Lewis Hamilton (PA)
Related Links

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said he feels "fresher than ever" following an unexpected break from Formula One.

The start of the 2020 Grand Prix season has been delayed until July by the coronavirus, with 10 races out of what should have been a record 22-event championship either cancelled or postponed.

Hamilton, however, is trying to make the most of the downtime ahead of his bid for a record-equalling seventh world title.

"There have been times in the past five years that I thought a rest would be good for body and mind," he said in a video released by his Mercedes team on Saturday.

"For an athlete in their prime, it's never a good thing to step away for a year but we have been handed a part-sabbatical, which I am enjoying."

The 35-year-old British driver added: "I feel fresher and healthier than ever."

Hamilton explained his enforced absence from the track was "almost a blessing on one side because it gives you even more appreciation for the things you love and do" and had left him "excited for the future".

Hamilton has not been among the drivers taking part in online racing, although he said he had played Call of Duty online with fellow F1 drivers Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc.

The 2020 season is now set to start in July with the Austrian Grand Prix - the first of several races scheduled to take place behind closed doors as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19.

Hamilton said the prospect of racing without spectators "gave me a really empty feeling because the fans make the race".

Nevertheless, he understood racing of any kind would be a boost for Grand Prix enthusiasts amid the pandemic.

"I don't know how exciting it's going to be for people watching it on TV but it'll be better than nothing."

Read more on:    lewis hamilton  |  motorsport  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Le Clos calls for rival Sun to be stripped of Rio gold Hard work paid off for former Springbok Bands Clyde Rathbone opens up: Why I chose Wallabies over Springboks New Bulls chief Rathbone can't wait to learn from Jake The year the Bulls fired Kitch Christie at his hospital bed
Walters admits leaving Springboks is 'bittersweet' Pirates midfielder Motshwari may have contracted Covid-19 while shopping Proudfoot: Differences between Rassie and Eddie 'eye-opening' Bulls move quickly to fill CEO void by signing Lions MD Premier League does not yet have 'green light', minister warns

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 