NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Motorsport

F1 greats pay tribute to Schumi

2017-12-30 14:10
Michael Schumacher
Related Links

Cape Town - The Formula 1 community has paid tribute to Michael Schumacher, four years on from the skiing accident that left him with horrific injuries.

The seven-times World Champion was put in a medically induced coma on December 29, 2013 after he fell and hit his head while skiing in the French Alps.

After being initially treated in Lausanne, Switzerland, he was eventually moved home in September 2014, but the family has kept updates about his condition to a minimum.

Friday, though, marked the fourth anniversary of the accident and Fernando Alonso and Damon Hill were among those who paid tribute.

Alonso posted a video on Twitter and wrote "Missing Michael" while Jenson Button retweeted the Spaniard's post with "Special times buddy #KeepFightingMichael" comment.

Felipe Massa spent years as Schumacher's Ferrari team-mate and in an interview with Formula1.com he said: "Michael was my teacher, he was very nice, very kind to me. He gave a big opportunity to me."

In a reply to Massa's interview, Damon Hill tweeted: "He wasn’t quite so kind to me! But I forgive him. Shame we never got to get to know one another better. Great shame."

Read more on:    michael schumacher  |  f1
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hamilton Instagram account emptied

2017-12-30 12:28

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
India's Dhawan fumes at airline after SA trip Wallabies star Hunt arrested for 'drug possession' KP ranting his way into the New Year Oosthuizen highest earning SA golfer in 2017 Mourinho highlights Klopp inconsistency over Van Dijk
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 