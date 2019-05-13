NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
F1 car sent to cancer-stricken boy who inspired Hamilton

2019-05-13 20:31
Mercedes British driver Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after taking the pole position in the Formula One qualifying session in Melbourne on March 16, 2019, ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix. Image: Asanka Brendon RATNAYAKE / AFP
London - A Formula One car has been sent to the home of the cancer-stricken boy who inspired Lewis Hamilton's Spanish Grand Prix triumph.

Hamilton dedicated his win in Barcelona to Harry Shaw, a five-year-old from Surrey, who is set to lose his battle against a rare bone disease.

Hamilton's Mercedes team then arranged for one of their Formula One cars to park outside Harry's home in Redhill on Monday.

The youngster, cradled in his father James' arms, was then shown around Hamilton's car by a Mercedes employee.

Given the acceleration of his illness, it marked the first time he had been outdoors in three weeks.

Harry was presented with Hamilton's winning trophy from the race in Barcelona, and a pair of the world champion's racing gloves. Hamilton also recorded a video message of support for him to watch.

"I cannot describe how much it means to us all that Lewis won the race for Harry, and then dedicated it to Harry, too," his father James Shaw said.

"At a tremendously difficult time in our lives, this has provided us with a big boost, and a big smile.

"Harry couldn't believe that Lewis Hamilton was talking about him, and had dedicated the race to him. He now thinks that Lewis is his absolute best friend, which, for a five-year-old boy, is amazing.

"Harry loves cars, and although he is frail, he was asking about the exhaust pipe.

"Mercedes have taken us to a much-better place in a dark time."

Read more on:    spanish gp  |  lewis hamilton  |  f1

 

