Brazilian Grand Prix moving to Rio from 2020

Rio
de Janeiro - Next year's Formula One Grand Prix in Brazil will be held in Rio de
Janeiro, ending a three-decade long association with Sao Paulo,
President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday.
"A new motor-racing track is going to be built. The construction will
take six to seven months and the Brazil Grand Prix will be held in Rio
de Janeiro next year," Bolsonaro said during a military ceremony in the
city.
"There was state assistance (from the local government) in Sao Paulo,
with a huge debt. Keeping F1 there was no longer viable, so they turned
towards Rio."
Bolsonaro also signed a memorandum of understanding for the
construction of the new circuit at the Deodoro military base in the west
of the city.
Deodoro was used as a venue for some events at the 2016 Olympics, including equestrian, field hockey and modern pentathlon.
Bolsonaro promised the new track would be built "without public money" and that it would generate up to 7,000 new jobs.
The Brazilian race was held in Rio in 1978, and then from 1981 to
1989, before returning to its original home at the Interlagos circuit
the following year.
According to local reports, representatives for F1 owners Liberty
Media held talks with local officials in Rio last November over a
possible relocation of the race from Sao Paulo.