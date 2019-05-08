NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Motorsport

Brazilian Grand Prix moving to Rio from 2020

2019-05-08 20:39
Formula One (Gallo Images)

Rio de Janeiro - Next year's Formula One Grand Prix in Brazil will be held in Rio de Janeiro, ending a three-decade long association with Sao Paulo, President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday.

"A new motor-racing track is going to be built. The construction will take six to seven months and the Brazil Grand Prix will be held in Rio de Janeiro next year," Bolsonaro said during a military ceremony in the city.

"There was state assistance (from the local government) in Sao Paulo, with a huge debt. Keeping F1 there was no longer viable, so they turned towards Rio." 

Bolsonaro also signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the new circuit at the Deodoro military base in the west of the city.

Deodoro was used as a venue for some events at the 2016 Olympics, including equestrian, field hockey and modern pentathlon.

Bolsonaro promised the new track would be built "without public money" and that it would generate up to 7,000 new jobs.

The Brazilian race was held in Rio in 1978, and then from 1981 to 1989, before returning to its original home at the Interlagos circuit the following year.

According to local reports, representatives for F1 owners Liberty Media held talks with local officials in Rio last November over a possible relocation of the race from Sao Paulo.

Read more on:    f1

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Caster allowed to participate in men's events - IAAF Brits hits out at SANZAAR judicial system Rampant Liverpool stun Barcelona with Anfield romp Klopp salutes Liverpool heroes Dan du Preez: SA's hardest S15 grafter?
SA gets 1 referee, 1 TMO for Rugby World Cup 2019 SA sports bosses meet to ponder Caster appeal Tribunal finds Folau guilty of 'high-level' conduct breach Andy Murray given Queen's wildcard Rasta to ref Bulls v Crusaders duel

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Hypothetically, given the same cars to drive, who is the most talented current Formula One driver in your opinion?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 