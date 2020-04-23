NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Golf

Van Rooyen's message to Immelman on Presidents Cup: I'm ready!

2020-04-23 18:49
Erik van Rooyen
Erik van Rooyen (AFP)
Lynn Butler - Sport24

South African golfer Erik van Rooyen says he is more ready than he ever should he make next year's Presidents Cup team.

Last year, Van Rooyen missed an opportunity to make the international side captained by Ernie Els as they suffered a narrow 16-14 defeat against Tiger Woods' United States side in Melbourne.

Immelman, who was Els' assistant captain at the 2019 Presidents Cup, was recently announced as team captain for the 2021 event set to be held at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Speaking at a tele-press conference shortly after his appointment, Immelman hinted and acknowledged Van Rooyen as a candidate for his side next year.

"I have a sneaky suspicion that we're going to have a few South Africans on our team," said Immelman.

"Erik van Rooyen has been playing some beautiful golf out here on the PGA Tour..."

Van Rooyen told Sport24 in a Zoom chat on Wednesday that although he was disappointed not to make Els' team last year, he is more than ready to play at the 2021 edition.

"It's something to look forward to. I spoke to Ernie last year and I'm disappointed not to have made the team but I feel like I'm ready more now than I was a year ago to play," said Van Rooyen, who is ranked 42nd on the official World Golf Rankings.

"I've exchanged a few messages with Trevor and congratulating him on his captaincy, it is an incredible honour," said Van Rooyen.

"I think it's about time we put the Yanks back in their place."

Of the 13 editions to date, the United States have won 11 (including the last seven), while the International team has tasted victory just once - at Royal Melbourne in 1998. There was also one memorable tie in 2003 at The Links at Fancourt.

The 2021 Presidents Cup will be staged from 30 September to 3 October.

 

