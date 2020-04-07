Immelman succeeds Els as International Team Presidents Cup captain

South Africa's Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion, has been named captain of the International Team for the 2021 Presidents Cup to be staged at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Immelman served as a captain's assistant under fellow countryman Ernie Els at the 2019 Presidents Cup. Last year's International team fell to a Tiger Woods-led USA 16-14 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

"In 2005, I played in my first Presidents Cup under captain Gary Player, which was an experience as a 25-year-old, I will never forget. Shortly after, I earned my first PGA Tour victory in 2006, so you could say the Presidents Cup was a huge part of launching my PGA Tour career.

Being a captain now is an amazing honour," Immelman said via a press statement. "The Presidents Cup and the PGA Tour have been a massive part of my career, and so for me to now lead the International Team is something that is going to be one of the highlights of my career and something that am extremely excited about."

Immelman is a two-time Presidents Cup competitor (2005, 2007) and owns two PGA Tour titles and 11 worldwide victories including the 2008 Masters Tournament.

Immelman is the seventh International Team Captain (Ernie Els - 2019; Nick Price - 2017, 2015, 2013; Greg Norman - 2011, 2009; Gary Player - 2007, 2005, 2003; Peter Thomson - 2000, 1998, 1996; David Graham - 1994) and third South African to helm the Internationals, joining Els and Player.

Immelman, who will be 41 years old at the time of the competition, will be the youngest International Team captain in Presidents Cup history.

"I think it will add a slightly different dynamic being the youngest captain in Presidents Cup history, but that trend really started in Melbourne, with Tiger and Ernie, who were still competing in their own right," Immelman said.

"I imagine our team will eventually be comprised of a combination of guys that I have played a lot with over the years and youngsters that I've followed and studied due to my broadcasting career. One thing that I know for sure is that our team will come together as one unit, have a blast and give it our absolute best."

In 2017, Immelman had his first experience as a captain during the first-ever Junior Presidents Cup, where he led the International Team in the new junior competition at Plainfield Country Club in Edison, New Jersey, just days prior to the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National.

Immelman will look to maintain the momentum following Els' captaincy.

"Ernie found a way to make all the right moves once we got down to Australia, to make guys feel comfortable in the team environment and comfortable in their own skin to where they could really go out there and compete," Immelman said.

"He gave our team an identity, something we could grab on to. I think that is going to be his legacy moving forward, and it'll be up to me and the rest of our leadership team in years to come to continue from that platform."

Quail Hollow Club was originally designed by famed golf course architect George Cobb in 1961 to capture the beauty as well as challenging terrain of the Piedmont region.

"Quail Hollow is such a special place," Immelman said.

"As players we've always loved the pristine condition and the challenge it presents for the world’s best players. The course is always a great test and playing it in a match-play event will bring new challenges and new excitement as I think players will play more aggressively which will be fun to watch."

The US team captain will be announced at a later date.

- Presidents Cup