NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Golf

SA's Justin Harding wins Indonesia Open

2018-07-15 13:44
Justin Harding (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Jakarta - South Africa's Justin Harding carded a one-under-par 71 to secure his maiden Asian Tour victory at the final day of the Indonesia Open on Sunday.

The 32-year-old dropped two shots on holes seven and eight, but bounced back with two birdies and won with an 18-under-par 270 total at Jakarta's Pondok Indah Golf Course.

Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent pressured Harding early in the round after firing three consecutive birdies on the second, third and fourth hole.

However Vincent lost the advantage after dropping three shots at the sixth, ninth and 10th, ending the week in second place.

"I'm thrilled with the victory. I came here not knowing what to expect. I've been playing nicely the whole year. I like the golf course and it was set up quite nicely for me," Justin Harding said.

Harding took part in the $500,000 tournament as an invitee and will take up Asian Tour membership following his win.

Vincent's performance Sunday was his fifth top-10 finish this year.

"I can't be too disappointed with the result. I got off to a good start that put some pressure on him (Harding). At the end of the day he came through when it mattered," the 26-year-old said.

Thailand's Chapchai Nirat and United States' Sihwan Kim shared third place after carding 68 and 69 respectively, while Gaganjeet Bhullar of India was one shot behind them in fifth.

Scores after round 4 of the Indonesia Open 2018 (par 72):

270 - Justin HARDING (RSA) 67-66-66-71.

271 - Scott VINCENT (ZIM) 69-66-66-70.

272 - Chapchai NIRAT (THA) 69-67-68-68, Sihwan KIM (USA) 69-67-67-69.

Read more on:    indonesia open  |  justin harding  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kim stretches lead at John Deere Classic

2018-07-15 06:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kevin Curren's nationality confusion cleared up CONFIRMED: 2018 Super Rugby quarter-finals Mallett’s cautious TV comeback Nadal unhappy over Wimbledon roof closure Djokovic opens up on chances against Anderson
Top 10 highest paid soccer players in the world PICTURES: Sport stars spotted at Wimbledon Swys: Even Federer loses sometimes! Griquas' team bus stoned by angry protesters After life-saving surgery, Serena plagued by 'traumatic thoughts'

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Anderson's full press conference after Wimbledon QF win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which is your favourite event on the golfing calendar?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 