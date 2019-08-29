NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Golf

Presidents Cup captain Els: Scott is our Ben Stokes

2019-08-29 06:38
Ernie Els
Ernie Els (Getty Images)
Related Links

Sydney - Skipper Ernie Els said Australian Adam Scott could be golf's answer to cricket hero Ben Stokes as the Internationals look to turn the tables on the United States at the Presidents Cup.

The South African faces a daunting task against Tiger Woods' US team at Royal Melbourne from December 12-15, with the Internationals only winning once before in the event's 25-year history.

Els, a big cricket fan, named Scott when asked who could step up like England's Stokes, whose unbeaten 135 gave England a stunning victory in last week's third Ashes Test against Australia.

"He's got so much to give. He's playing in his ninth straight Presidents Cup, so he's the most capped player in the history of the Cup now," he said.

"He's going to be front and centre, one of the leading guys on the team."

Els is banking on home fans to get behind the Internationals, with at least three, and likely four, Australians among his 12-man team.

"I think it's very important that the crowd understand that their home team for the matches is the International side," he said on a conference call Wednesday.

Australians Scott, Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith were among eight automatic qualifiers and Jason Day is widely expected to be one of Els' four captain's picks.

China's Li Haotong, Taiwan's CT Pan, Mexico's Abraham Ancer, South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama are the others on the team so far.

Els hinted heavily that former world number one Day, who has plunged to 23 in the world after a US PGA Tour season in which his best result was tied fourth, would be part of the team.

"There's a bit of time to go, but Jason is obviously one of my favourite guys," he said.

Els mentioned South Africans Erik van Rooyen and Branden Grace as others on his radar for captain's picks, along with Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas and Canada's Adam Hadwin.

Scott has encouraged Els to be a playing captain, a role that Woods is considering with the United States. But the big South African isn't keen.

"I mean, Scottie has expressed quite a strong mention to me that I should look at myself as possibly a captain's pick, but I keep saying to Scottie, 'I've got a lot of other things on my mind,'" he said.

"It will be very difficult for me to be able to play and captain the side. So there's probably a 99 percent chance I'm not going to play."

Read more on:    presidents cup  |  adam scott  |  ernie els  |  ben stokes  |  golf

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks confirm new coaching appointment for World Cup All Blacks pick Sonny Bill, dump Franks for World Cup SA's Erasmus to umpire final 2 Ashes Tests Boks: ‘Grand old man’ may have busy role Springboks: Don't mistake nerves for weakness
Springboks: Don't mistake nerves for weakness Boks confirm new coaching appointment for World Cup World Cup elation for Reinach after 2015 heartache Tahir continues fine T20 form in England SA's Harris suffers Round 1 US Open defeat

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: In Conversation with Caster Semenya
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which is your favourite event on the golfing calendar?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 