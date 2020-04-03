NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PICTURES | Lions roam freely on fairways of Skukuza GC during lockdown

2020-04-03 14:59

As South Africans spend Friday - or Day 8 of the 21-day coronavirus lockdown - indoors, flora and fauna around the country are enjoying a break from gawking onlookers.

None more so the case than at Skukuza Golf Club inside the Kruger National Park.

The unique 9-hole course is closed to golfers at present, allowing animals to roam the fairways freely.

And that's exactly the case as these snaps below show.

A lion guards the 5th tee while a pack of wild dogs keep the 'next tee' well protected. A hyena casually strolls past, checking out the king of the jungle ... and now, Skukuza Golf Club.

s

s

s

s

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  golf  |  lockdown

 

