GolfRSA in ongoing discussions with government over re-opening of courses

SA golf community wants courses re-opened under Level 3 lockdown regulations.

Only professional sport has been given the green light to return in Level 3.

GolfRSA says they will continue to meet with the government to find a way forward but urged patience.

GolfRSA say they are in continued discussions with the "highest level of government" regarding the re-opening of golf courses around the country in Level 3 of the current lockdown.

On Saturday, the ministry of sport confirmed that all professional non-contact sports will be allowed to resume from Monday, 1 June but what it means for the amateur sporting sector is still not clear.

GolfRSA CEO Grant Hepburn said that meetings had continued this weekend to try and get the go ahead for golfing activities as a way to "guarantee the survival of golf clubs and facilities and save jobs".

“We had a very positive meeting this morning with a key representative of the department of sports, arts and culture,” said Hepburn.

“Please rest assured that the overriding priority of all South African golf bodies right now is to guarantee the survival of golf clubs and facilities and to save jobs. We are firm in our belief that we are taking the most appropriate approach to ensure that golf can make its safe return in due course." he said.

Hepburn said his organisation will continue to meet with the government to find a way forward but urged for patience.

“We will continue to pursue this avenue of dialogue and we are at a sensitive stage in these discussions. Therefore we urge all parties to remain patient at this juncture.

He also distanced GolfRSA from any clubs or individuals looking to a legal route to force the government to open courses.

“GolfRSA and South African golf bodies thus distance themselves from individuals or clubs, or petitions, who regard the legal route as an option at this point in time and we strongly encourage any golf club or golfing facility entertaining thoughts about re-opening on 1 June to seek legal advice relating to the Alert Level 3 regulations.”

“We ask that you trust us and that collectively, we remain calm and level-headed to see this process through to its conclusion," said Hepburn.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff