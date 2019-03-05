Benoni golf club apologises after bar fight video goes viral

Cape Town - Following a video (watch below) that went viral on Monday of a fight between two golfers in a bar at a Gauteng golf club, the club in question has issued an apology.

The incident took place at Lake Club Benoni's Club Championship prize giving over the weekend, after, judging by the footage, it appeared one golfer had accused a fellow player of cheating.

The accused did not take kindly to the insinuation and marched over to his accuser and head-butted him, before throwing a series of punches.



The accuser fell, breaking a window in the process, before a woman intervened, bringing an end to the brutal attack.



The statement released by Lake Club Benoni:

Dear members,

On behalf of Lake Club we duly apologise for the unfortunate situation that happened during our Club championship prize giving yesterday. Please note that we do not accept nor condone any such behaviour as we have obligation to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all our members and guests. It is very unfortunate that the video has gone Viral as this is a once off incident and is not indicative of the fellowship we have at our club.

Urgent meetings to discuss the way forward have already taken place and we can assure you that the situation will be dealt with both fairly and promptly. We request your patience in the meanwhile. We will ensure that a communication will follow once the relevant Sanctions have been imposed.