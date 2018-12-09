NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Sunshine Tour

Oosthuizen SA Open champion at long last

2018-12-09 14:13
Louis Oosthuizen
Louis Oosthuizen (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Louis Oosthuizen became the sixth golfer to win the two oldest national championships in the world after cruising to the South African Open title on Sunday.

Oosthuizen signed a final round of 4-under 67 to win by SIX shots on 18-under at Randpark Golf Club.

The 2010 Open champion, who led by three shots ahead of the final day, won his ninth European Tour title and is the sixth golfer to win the SA Open and the Open Championship.

South Africans Ernie Els, Bobby Locke and Gary Player, Swede Henrik Stenson and New Zealander Bob Charles have won the two oldest national championships in the world.

Oosthuizen sailed to his first win in two years - his last win at the Perth International in 2016.

His nearest challenge was Frenchman Romain Langasque, who posted 5-under 66 to finish second on 12-under.

Tied for third is a three South Africans consisting of Bryce Easton, Thomas Aiken and Charl Schwartzel on 10-under.

Meanwhile, Langasque, South Africa's Charl Schwartzel and England's Oliver Wilson have secured the three Open Championship spots.

Next week the European Tour move to Leopard Creek for the Alfred Dunhill Championship from December 13-16.

 

