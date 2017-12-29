Oosthuizen highest paid SA golfer in 2017

Cape Town - Louis Oosthuizen was reportedly the highest paid South African golfer after earning approximately R43 million in 2017.



READ: SA golfers vault up 2017 world rankings



Oosthuizen, who is the country's top golfer, made headlines in August when he finished tied for second in the PGA Championship - giving him the distinction of finishing runner-up in all four Majors.

According to the Golf Digest South Africa, Dylan Frittelli was the most travelled South African, playing in 32 tournaments in 23 countries and cashing in R30 million.



Frittelli clinched two European Tour titles namely, the Austrian Open in June and the Mauritius Open in December.

The 27-year-old was crowned the European Tour Graduate of the Year after an outstanding breakthrough campaign which saw him finish 19th in the 2017 Race to Dubai standings.

The Graduate of the Year trophy is awarded to the top-ranked player to have graduated from the European Challenge Tour the previous year.

Meanwhile, Branden Grace earned R40 million in 2017, which includes a historic victory in Sun City at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November.



At this year's Open Championship, Grace became the first man to shoot a round of 62 in a major.

Charl Schwartzel quietly pocketed R32 million this year and other than his third-place finish at the Masters, the world No 32 hasn't been able to clinch a title in 2017.



Looking ahead to 2018, Oosthuizen will open his season at the Singapore Open starting January 18 to 21, while Frittelli, Grace and Schwartzel will be in action at the South African Open at Glendower Golf Club from January 11-14.