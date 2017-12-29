NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sunshine Tour

Oosthuizen highest paid SA golfer in 2017

2017-12-29 20:01
Louis Oosthuizen (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Louis Oosthuizen was reportedly the highest paid South African golfer after earning approximately R43 million in 2017.

READ: SA golfers vault up 2017 world rankings

Oosthuizen, who is the country's top golfer, made headlines in August when he finished tied for second in the PGA Championship - giving him the distinction of finishing runner-up in all four Majors.

According to the Golf Digest South Africa, Dylan Frittelli was the most travelled South African, playing in 32 tournaments in 23 countries and cashing in R30 million.

Frittelli clinched two European Tour titles namely, the Austrian Open in June and the Mauritius Open in December.

The 27-year-old was crowned the European Tour Graduate of the Year after an outstanding breakthrough campaign which saw him finish 19th in the 2017 Race to Dubai standings.

The Graduate of the Year trophy is awarded to the top-ranked player to have graduated from the European Challenge Tour the previous year.

Meanwhile, Branden Grace earned R40 million in 2017, which includes a historic victory in Sun City at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November.

At this year's Open Championship, Grace became the first man to shoot a round of 62 in a major.

Charl Schwartzel quietly pocketed R32 million this year and other than his third-place finish at the Masters, the world No 32 hasn't been able to clinch a title in 2017.

Looking ahead to 2018, Oosthuizen will open his season at the Singapore Open starting January 18 to 21, while Frittelli, Grace and Schwartzel will be in action at the South African Open at Glendower Golf Club from January 11-14.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

SA golfers vault up 2017 world rankings

2017-12-27 20:45

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
India's Dhawan fumes at airline after SA trip KP ranting his way into the New Year Cook completes rare feat of endurance at Ashes Chris Morris added to Proteas Test squad Big Morne: Is this the time of his life?
Boks need an overseas coach - Kempson SA Rugby gets R330m 2023 RWC 'consolation' GALLERY: 2017 sporting year in review Venus cleared in fatal Florida crash - report Shock as United dumped out of League Cup

Vote

Which is your favourite event on the golfing calendar?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: 'Bad Santa' causes chaos at Ladies Euro Tour event
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 