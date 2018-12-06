Oosthuizen grabs 1-shot SA Open lead

Cape Town - SA's top ranked golfer Louis Oosthuizen has seized the lead in the opening round of the South African Open at Randpark Golf Club on Thursday.

LEADERBOARD: SA Open - Round 1

Oosthuizen fired a superb round of 62 to finish on 9-under on the Bushwillow course.

Heis the highest-ranked golfer in the 240-man field with a world ranking of 36th.

Zambia's Madalitso Muthiya, who also played on the Bushwillow course, is behind Oosthuizen after shooting a magnificent round 63 to sit on 8-under.

Last week's Mauritius Open winner Kurt Kitayama continued his fine form, is tied for second along with Muthiya as he shot six birdies and an eagle to start on 8-under on the Firethorn course.

Tyrone Ferreira is the next best South African after carding a round of 65 to be tied for fifth on 6-under par.

The SA Open will retain three qualifying spots for next year's Open Championship.