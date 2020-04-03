FEEL GOOD | Branden Grace chips in to support out-of-work caddies

Reigning South African Open champion Branden Grace has dug deep to help out-of-work caddies along the Garden Route where the 31-year-old learnt to play the game.

Grace, who fired a memorable final round of 62 to edge compatriot Louis Oosthuizen to this year's SA Open title at Randpark, wrote on his social media pages on Friday:

"As a touring professional, I appreciate the important role caddies play in my success on the course. Growing up and practicing on courses like Fancourt, George Golf Club and Knysna Golf Club, my family and I felt a need to assist the 197 permanent caddies of these clubs who reside in the George and Knysna area, as they face the realization of no income during this pandemic.

Through the Branden Grace Charitable Foundation and Golf in School initiative, we have been able to supply 197 full-time caddies with grocery vouchers from Spar"

Grace revealed that the Spar's to have assisted were Spar De Dekke in Pacaltsdorp and Knysna's SuperSpar.

Grace, who represents Fancourt Hotel and Estate while plying his trade on the various golf tours of the world, is currently self-isolating at home in Florida. He called on South Africans to stay at home and be safe.

Grace, who enjoyed a memorable 2017 when he shot a third-round 62 at the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale to post the lowest ever round in a men's Major, also went on to lift the Nedbank Challenge title at Sun City later that year.

Currently ranked 74th in the world, Grace also thanked "all essential workers, medical staff, SAPS and SANDF for ‘being on the frontline and putting themselves at risk to protect, supply and serve South Africa".

