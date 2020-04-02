Coronavirus | Sunshine Tour pros, caddies to receive monthly stipend

The
Sunshine Tour, in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for social
solidarity from all South Africans in the fight against coronavirus, has announced
a comprehensive financial relief programme for South African men’s and women’s
professional golf.
In an
unprecedented move in South African professional golf, the Sunshine Tour will
pay a monthly stipend to its member professionals, and on a scale according to
their various categories of membership, for the months of April and May 2020.
The
Women’s Professional Golf Association (WPGA), in partnership with the Sunshine
Ladies Tour, announced a similar financial programme for the top 25 South
African professionals on the Sunshine Ladies Tour.
The
Sunshine Tour has also committed to paying a monthly stipend for April and May
2020 to all the caddies who are registered with the South African Caddie
Association (SACA) and who have been active in the 2019-2020 Sunshine Tour
season.
This is
to assist them in meeting their financial obligations at a time when
professional golf worldwide has been suspended because of COVID-19. The
Sunshine Tour, in accordance with world golf, has already suspended all of its
activities as of 16 March 2020.
The
executive and staff of the Sunshine Tour, as well as the executive of GolfRSA
and the WPGA, have also agreed to a voluntary salary reduction, based on what
is affordable to each staff member, for the months of April and May 2020.
“As our
President has stated, these are extraordinary times for our country, and they
require an extraordinary response from all South Africans,” said Sunshine Tour
Commissioner Selwyn Nathan.
“Our
Board has fully endorsed and approved this financial plan for our members, and
those of the WPGA and the Sunshine Ladies Tour, as we believe wholeheartedly
that this is the right course of action to support our membership base in a
manner and on a level that will ensure the longevity of our Tours and help our
members through these trying times.
“I
would like to thank GolfRSA and the WPGA for the solidarity they have shown in
this regard, and also say a special thank you to all the staff of the various
Tours for the financial sacrifice they are willing to make in what are clearly
very difficult and uncertain times for them as well.
“South
African professional golf is a very close family, and as such we will stick
together in times of crisis. To quote our President, ‘Our success relies on the
effort and energies of every citizen and their commitment to help assist
others’. As the South African golf family, we are united in making this
commitment.”
- Sunshine Tour media