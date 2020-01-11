Oosthuizen in pole position for back-to-back SA Open titles

Cape Town - Louis Oosthuizen, the defending champion
of the South African Open, has an opportunity to
become the first player in 16 years to claim back-to-back SA Open titles at
Randpark Golf Club on Sunday.
Oosthuizen signed for
a bogey-free 64 on Randpark’s Firethorn course to lift him to 15 under par and
one stroke clear of the field. Trevor Immelman is the last player to have won
back-to-back SA Open titles in 2003 and 2004.
Oosthuizen made three
birdies in his first four holes and one more on the par-four ninth hole to turn
in 31 as his search for a second victory gained momentum on Saturday. Coming
home, it was more of the same as three more birdies went down on his scorecard.
“I worked a little bit
on the putting and I found something that I thought might get my rhythm a
little better,” said Oosthuizen. “The speed and lines were pretty decent today
on the greens so I was happy.”
While he refuses to
get carried away, especially with the host of players chasing him down for that
top spot in the final round, it’s not escaped Oosthuizen’s mind that a win here
on Sunday could throw him in a special club of players who have won this title
more than just once, let alone back-to-back.
“Another win here
would mean a lot to me,” he said. “I mean, getting my name on that trophy again
would really mean a lot to me. Defending any title is tough but If I could win
here, being the defending champion and the Player-Host for the week, that would
be special.”
A lot of work still
lies ahead, though, because he has a slender lead over England’s Marcus
Armitage.
Armitage carded the
best round of the day, a nine-under 62, to get to 14-under and just a shot back
of the defending champion. Hot on Armitage’s heels and two shots behind
Oosthuizen is Jaco Ahlers, whose three-under-par 68 in round three pushed him
up to 13-under for the week.
And talented
18-year-old amateur Jayden Schaper as well as Branden Grace are both just three
shots off the lead.
Leaderboard:
198 - Louis
Oosthuizen 65 69 64
199 - Marcus Armitage 65 72 62
200 - Jaco Ahlers 66 66 68
201 - Martin Rohwer 66 71 64, Jacques Blaauw 69
65 67, Branden Grace 64 70 67, Andy Sullivan 66 68
67, Jayden Schaper 65 67 69
202 - Min Woo Lee 66 69 67, JC Ritchie 63 72 67, George
Coetzee 65 69 68, Jack Senior 67 66 69, Thriston
Lawrence 67 65 70
203 - Marc Warren 70 68 65, Nino Bertasio 63 71
69, Keith Horne 69 65 69, Connor Syme 66 68 69, Peter
Karmis 64 70 69, Hennie du Plessis 67 67 69, Tapio
Pulkkanen 65 66 72
- Michael Vlismas Media