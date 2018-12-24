NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Ryder Cup

WATCH: Bjorn makes good on promise of Ryder Cup tattoo

2018-12-24 17:59

Cape Town - A promise made, a promise kept.

True to his word, 2018 European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has had a tattoo to forever commemorate his side's victory inked on his left buttock.

Bjorn led his side to a dominant 17.5-10.5 victory in September at Le Golf National in Paris over the United States.

12 weeks later Bjorn visited a tattoo parlour for a permanent reminder of not only the final scoreline, but the famous Samuel Ryder trophy as well.

For the record, Grace (Barber) is the girlfriend of the 47-year-old Dane.

Read more on:    ryder cup  |  thomas bjorn  |  golf

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Jean-Luc du Preez delivers horror cleanout Wanderers confirms capture of SA's top groundsman Donald: Steyn deserves record in front of home crowd Willie stays a Wasp as Bulls fail to sign star fullback Is Schalk Burger the greatest Springbok of all time?
10 videos on Mourinho's sacking you HAVE to watch SA v Pakistan: 5 Test classics FIFA reveals staggering stats from 2018 Soccer World Cup SAFA's bid to stage CAF's Nation Cup a two-edged sword Tickets on sale for 'Super Hero' double header at CT Stadium

Vote

Which is your favourite event on the golfing calendar?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 