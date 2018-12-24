WATCH: Bjorn makes good on promise of Ryder Cup tattoo

Cape Town - A promise made, a promise kept.

True to his word, 2018 European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has had a tattoo to forever commemorate his side's victory inked on his left buttock.

Bjorn led his side to a dominant 17.5-10.5 victory in September at Le Golf National in Paris over the United States.

12 weeks later Bjorn visited a tattoo parlour for a permanent reminder of not only the final scoreline, but the famous Samuel Ryder trophy as well.



For the record, Grace (Barber) is the girlfriend of the 47-year-old Dane.