Ryder Cup

Koepka injures fan with errant tee shot at Ryder Cup

2018-09-28 11:54
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka (AP)
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines - American Brooks Koepka left a spectator bloodied during the opening session of the Ryder Cup on Friday after an errant tee shot struck her in the face.

The three-time major champion, playing in the first match of the competition, sent his drive on the short par-four sixth hole flying into the galleries.

The ball hit a woman just above the eye, leaving her needing medical treatment, with Koepka also visibly shaken after checking on her wellbeing.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution, but did not suffer serious injury, according to a European Tour spokesperson.

Koepka's playing partner Tony Finau chipped in from the rough for eagle seconds later, but the United States duo quickly fell a hole down to Europe's Justin Rose and Jon Rahm in their fourball match.

Nearly 190,000 fans are expected to flock to Le Golf National over the three days of competitive play for the first edition of the event to be staged in France, with every fairway lined by hundreds of spectators on Friday.

WATCH: Andy Murray plays 'football' tennis with Wayne Rooney
 
 
