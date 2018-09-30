NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Ryder Cup

I'm one of the reasons we lost Ryder Cup, says Woods

2018-09-30 17:28
Tiger Woods (AP)
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines - A despondent Tiger Woods admitted that he "was a contributing factor" as to why the United States surrendered the Ryder Cup to Europe, after losing all four of his matches at Le Golf National.

The 14-time major champion suffered only his second singles defeat in the match-play showdown with a 2 and 1 loss to Jon Rahm as Europe charged to victory.

His miserable Ryder Cup record now stands at 13 wins, 21 losses and three halves.

"It's disappointing because I went 0-4, and that's four points to the European team," admitted Woods.

"I'm one of the contributing factors to why we lost the Cup, and it's not a lot of fun.

"It's frustrating because we came here, I thought we were all playing pretty well, and I just didn't perform at the level that I had been playing, and just got behind early in the matches and never got back."

The former world number one headed to Paris in high spirits after capping a magnificent comeback season from injury with his first title since 2013 at the Tour Championship last week.

But it all went badly wrong, losing twice in the fourballs alongside Patrick Reed and once in the foursomes with Bryson DeChambeau - all defeats coming at the hands of Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari.

Results in Sunday's singles at the 42nd Ryder Cup between Europe and the United States at Le Golf National:

Europe 17.5 United States 10.5

Justin Thomas (USA) bt Rory McIlroy (Europe) 1-up

Paul Casey (Europe) halved with Brooks Koepka (USA)

Webb Simpson (USA) bt Justin Rose (Europe) 3 and 2

Tony Finau (USA) bt Tommy Fleetwood (Europe) 6 and 4

Thorbjorn Olesen (Europe) bt Jordan Spieth (USA) 5 and 4

Jon Rahm (Europe) bt Tiger Woods (USA) 2 and 1

Ian Poulter (Europe) bt Dustin Johnson (USA) 2-up

Francesco Molinari (Europe) bt Phil Mickelson (USA) 4 and 2

Sergio Garcia (Europe) bt Rickie Fowler (USA) 2 and 1

Patrick Reed (USA) bt Tyrrell Hatton (Europe) 3 and 2

Henrik Stenson (Europe) bt Bubba Watson (USA) 5 and 4

Alex Noren (Europe) bt Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 1-up

Read more on:    ryder cup  |  tiger woods  |  golf
