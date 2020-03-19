NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

South African golfer tests positive for coronavirus

2020-03-19 06:32
Victor Lange
Victor Lange (Getty Images)
Related Links

Unheralded South African golfer Victor Lange has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lange, ranked 1 215th in the world, was diagnosed with the Covid-19 in his native South Africa after returning from an event in Mexico on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica circuit.

A statement from the PGA Tour said Lange had no symptoms and was expected to make a full recovery after a period in quarantine at his home in Johannesburg.

"We appreciate Victor's prompt disclosure of his diagnosis, which allows the PGA Tour to not only alert those he may have come in contact with during his lone PGA Tour Latinoamerica start this season, but also provides an opportunity to remind fans of the critical need to follow current recommendations and mandates to protect others," the PGA Tour said in a statement.

The golf world has been thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic, with the first two majors of 2020 - the Masters and the PGA Championship both being postponed.

Read more on:    pga tour  |  victor lange  |  coronavirus  |  golf

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Comrades latest | Sports Minister: Race will never go on Struggling Super Rugby pushed towards oblivion by coronavirus crisis Newlands on tenterhooks over nostalgic swansong Coronavirus update | SA Rugby considering local derbies How the Stormers are tackling coronavirus challenges
How the Stormers are tackling coronavirus challenges EXCLUSIVE | Ex-All Black chats to Sport24 Coronavirus update | SA Rugby considering local derbies Newlands on tenterhooks over nostalgic swansong Varsity Cup suspended with immediate effect

Vote

Which is your favourite event on the golfing calendar?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 