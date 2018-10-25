NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
PGA Tour

$9 million Woods-Mickelson match a costly pay-for-view

2018-10-25 21:18
Tiger Woods (Getty)
Los Angeles - The Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson $9 million made-for-TV match set for November 23 will carry a pay-per-view price tag of $19.99.

Turner Sports announced the suggested retail price on Thursday, along with a start time of 15:00 Eastern Time (20:00 GMT).

The golf icons are set to tee it up at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas on the Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The event at the exclusive course owned by MGM Resorts International, is not expected to be open to the public.

It has been billed as a "winner-take-all showdown" with the winner making $9 million.

Either player will be able to boost the pot with side bets along the way and that money will go to charity.

A head to head meeting between the two Americans - whose sometimes frosty relationship has mellowed in recent years - has long been mooted. Between them they own 19 major titles and both ended five-year victory droughts with titles this year.

However, both also endured Ryder Cup disappointment in September, combining to go 0-6 as captain's picks on the US team that lost to Europe in France.

Woods has not played competitively since then. Mickelson tied for 17th at the US PGA Tour's Safeway Open a week after the Ryder Cup.

