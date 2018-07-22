Van Rooyen flies SA flag highest at Carnoustie

Cape Town - Erik van Rooyen was South Africa's best performer at the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie when all was said and done on Sunday.

Out of the 12 South Africans who started the tournament, only five made the cut for weekend.

Playing in his first Major, Van Rooyen shot a two-over 73 on Sunday to finish at 2-under par for the tournament.

He finished tied for 17th, six shots behind winner Francesco Molinari of Italy, who claimed his first Major title.

Louis Oosthuizen carded a 2-over 73 to finish even par for the tournament - and tie for 28th.

Brandon Stone, who qualified for The Open with his Scottish Open win two weeks ago, signed for a 6-over 77 in his round to end on 6-over par.

Also playing in his first Open, Shaun Norris posted a final round of 8-over 79 to finish on 6-over par.

Zander Lombard, who was in contention heading into the final round, carded a disappointing 11-over 82 to end on 7-over for the tournament.