Els bumps into Anderson during Open practice round

Cape Town - South African golfing superstar Ernie Els bumped into South African tennis superstar Kevin Anderson during a practice round ahead of Thursday's start of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club in Scotland.

Els, the 2002 and 2012 Open winner, is a massive tennis fan, and played the game as a junior. He's a regular in the Royal Box during the Wimbledon fortnight.

Anderson is coming off a stellar tournament at SW19 where his exploits in beating eight-time champion Roger Federer in the quarter-finals will live long in the memories of South African sports fans.

Anderson would go on to etch his name in the tennis record books when he beat American John Isner in the longest Grand Slam semi-final ever played - and the second longest Grand Slam of all time.

Anderson and Isner duelled for six hours and 36 minutes, with Anderson, now the fifth-ranked player in the world, ultimately prevailing 26-24 in the fifth and deciding set.

Anderson and his wife, Kelsey, were spotted outside the ropes on Wednesday as Els, along with his wife Liezl, wrapped up his final preparations for the tournament.

Els will tee off at 10:03 SA time in Round 1 on Thursday, alongside Canada's Adam Hadwin and American Chesson Hadley.



