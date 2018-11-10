NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Nedbank Golf Challenge

Oosthuizen closes in on Garcia for Sun City title

2018-11-10 15:41
Louis Oosthuizen
Louis Oosthuizen (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Sergio Garcia is seeking his third Nedbank Golf Challenge title after leading the third round at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City on Saturday.

The 2017 Masters champion shot a one-under par 71 as he leads the tournament by two shots with South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen closing in.

Garcia, who has led from the start of the tournament, has won the Nedbank Golf Challenge title in 2001 and 2003. 

Oosthuizen could not capitalise on moving day as he signed a par 72 to stay at 8-under ahead of the final round on Sunday.

Oosthuizen has not finished lower than 14th in this event since it joined the European Tour schedule in 2013 and the 2010 Open champion is in the hunt for his ninth European Tour win.

The next best South African is Darren Fichardt, who stands alone in seventh place at 4-under leading into the final round and is six shots behind Garcia.

Meanwhile, defending champion Branden Grace has fallen out of contention with a two-over par 74 to sit at T14 at one-under.

Leading third round scores in the EPGA Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City Saturday (par-72, RSA unless noted):

206 - Sergio Garcia (ESP) 64-71-71

208 - Louis Oosthuizen 69-67-72

209 - Thomas Detry (BEL) 75-66-68, Mikko Korhonen (FIN) 68-70-71, Lee Westwood (ENG) 71-69-69

210 - Ross Fisher (ENG) 71-72-67

212 - Darren Fichardt 74-67-71

213 - Dean Burmester 72-71-70, Benjamin Hebert (FRA) 69-75-69, Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA) 68-73-72

214 - Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL) 75-69-70, Shane Lowry (IRL) 71-69-74, Matt Wallace (ENG) 69-72-73

Selected

215 - Branden Grace 70-71-74

216 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 72-71-73, Charl Schwartzel 68-78-70

220 - Padraig Harrington (IRL) 73-73-74

221 - Danny Willett (ENG) 78-71-72

224 - Thomas Bjorn (DEN) 76-73-75

