Flawless Westwood roars to Sun City title

Cape Town - Englishman Lee Westwood roared to win his third Nedbank Golf Challenge title in the final round at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

Westwood, who was three shots back, closed with a flawless round - which included an eagle and six birdies - to sign a 8-under 64 to finish on 15-under par.

The 45-year-old won by three strokes and completed a hat-trick at the Nedbank Golf Challenge - after winning back in 2010 and 2011.

Westwood broke his four-year winning drought and won his 24th European Tour title in the process on Sunday.

Overnight leader Sergio Garcia carded a final round of 2-under 70 to finish second on 12-under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, local favourite Louis Oosthuizen couldn't capitalise on a good start and finished with a double bogey on the final hole.

Oosthuizen signed a final round of three-under 69 to finish third on 11-under.

Last year's champion Branden Grace came back well and managed a two-under 70 to finish T11 at 3-under.

The next golf event South Africa will host is the SA Open at Randpark Golf Club from December 6-9, 2018.