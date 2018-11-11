NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Nedbank Golf Challenge

Flawless Westwood roars to Sun City title

2018-11-11 15:09
lee Westwood
Lee Westwood (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Englishman Lee Westwood roared to win his third Nedbank Golf Challenge title in the final round at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

FINAL LEADERBOARD: Nedbank Golf Challenge - Round 4

Westwood, who was three shots back, closed with a flawless round - which included an eagle and six birdies - to sign a 8-under 64 to finish on 15-under par.

The 45-year-old won by three strokes and completed a hat-trick at the Nedbank Golf Challenge - after winning back in 2010 and 2011.

Westwood broke his four-year winning drought and won his 24th European Tour title in the process on Sunday.

Overnight leader Sergio Garcia carded a final round of 2-under 70 to finish second on 12-under for the tournament.

Meanwhile, local favourite Louis Oosthuizen couldn't capitalise on a good start and finished with a double bogey on the final hole.

Oosthuizen signed a final round of three-under 69 to finish third on 11-under.

Last year's champion Branden Grace came back well and managed a two-under 70 to finish T11 at 3-under.

The next golf event South Africa will host is the SA Open at Randpark Golf Club from December 6-9, 2018.

LEADERBOARD: Nedbank Golf Challenge - Round 4

51 minutes ago

