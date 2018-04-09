NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Masters

Oosthuizen, Woods rise in world rankings

2018-04-09 08:57
Louis Oosthuizen (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African Louis Oosthuizen has moved up three places in the latest world rankings after a solid Masters showing.

The 35-year-old finished in a tie for 12th at Augusta on Sunday, nine shots behind eventual winner Patrick Reed, and that return was enough to see him move up from 31st to 28th in the latest rankings. 

READ: Patrick Reed wins Masters thriller

Oosthuizen remains the highest ranked South African while Branden Grace, who finished in a tie for 24th at the Masters, stays 33rd. 

Dylan Frittelli (50th) is also unmoved while and Charl Schwartzel drops three places from 58th to 61st

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, continues his comeback and moves into the top 100 for the first time since early 2015. 

Woods, who finished in a tie for 32nd at Augusta, moves up from 103rd to 88th on the rankings.

Read more on:    masters  |  louis oosthuizen  |  tiger woods  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

McIlroy vows he'll be back after more Masters heartache

2018-04-09 09:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8 Lorgat still earning full Cricket SA CEO salary Mallett: Sharks gave Boks template to beat All Blacks Oosthuizen, Woods rise in world rankings 'Call me Michael Phelps!' says Le Clos after Games treble
Ronan O'Gara chats to Sport24 Inside job behind Newlands robbery? Hampshire secure Steyn as overseas pro SA's top young gun Harris ends 6-month slump 5 things that make the IPL a success

Vote

There are FIVE South Africans competing at this year's Masters. Who will fare best?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 