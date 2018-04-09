Oosthuizen, Woods rise in world rankings

Cape Town - South African Louis Oosthuizen has moved up three places in the latest world rankings after a solid Masters showing.

The 35-year-old finished in a tie for 12th at Augusta on Sunday, nine shots behind eventual winner Patrick Reed, and that return was enough to see him move up from 31st to 28th in the latest rankings.

Oosthuizen remains the highest ranked South African while Branden Grace, who finished in a tie for 24th at the Masters, stays 33rd.

Dylan Frittelli (50th) is also unmoved while and Charl Schwartzel drops three places from 58th to 61st.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, continues his comeback and moves into the top 100 for the first time since early 2015.

Woods, who finished in a tie for 32nd at Augusta, moves up from 103rd to 88th on the rankings.