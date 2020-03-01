NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
European Tour

Rookie beats SA's Stone to Oman Open title

2020-03-01 15:27
Brandon Stone (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - Finland's Sami Valimaki has beaten South Africa's Brandon Stone in a play-off for the Oman Open title after the pair were tied on -12 at the conclusion of the fourth round.

Stone started the day tied for the lead with six others at the start of the day, including Valimaki on -11.

The pair both fired two-under par 70s, with the Finn draining a monster put on the 18th to set up the playoff.

After firing pars on the first two play-off holes, a wayward approach to the green by Stone saw Valimaki claim his first tour victory in just his sixth start.

More to follow...

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Klaasen ton the catalyst for Proteas victory in Paarl Blitzboks v hosts USA in LA Sevens quarters Battered Bulls boosted by Duane Vermeulen news Blues bring Stormers back down to earth at Newlands Blitzboks off to a flyer at LA Sevens
Sharks floor Reds to finish Australasian tour on a high FIFA warns coronavirus could postpone international matches SA Davis Cup young gun follows in brother's footsteps Blow for Lions as flank Tshituka flies home Horton says bitter feud with Sun never personal after drug ban

Vote

Which is your favourite event on the golfing calendar?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 