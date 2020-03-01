Rookie beats SA's Stone to Oman Open title

Cape Town - Finland's Sami Valimaki has beaten South Africa's Brandon Stone in a play-off for the Oman Open title after the pair were tied on -12 at the conclusion of the fourth round.

Stone started the day tied for the lead with six others at the start of the day, including Valimaki on -11.

The pair both fired two-under par 70s, with the Finn draining a monster put on the 18th to set up the playoff.

After firing pars on the first two play-off holes, a wayward approach to the green by Stone saw Valimaki claim his first tour victory in just his sixth start.

More to follow...