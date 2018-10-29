NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
European Tour

No place for Tshwane Open on European Tour schedule

2018-10-29 17:19
tshwane open
Tshwane Open (File)
Cape Town - The Tshwane Open will no longer form part of the European Tour next year, according to the 2019 European Tour International Schedule, which was released on Monday.

The expansive 12 month schedule from November 2018 to November 2019 emphasises the global nature of the European Tour with 48 tournaments in 31 countries spanning five continents - Europe, Asia, Africa, Australasia and North America.

There will only be three European Tour events hosted in South Africa in 2019 - the South Africa Open, the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Along with the Tshwane Open, the Joburg Open will no longer form part of next year's schedule. 

Last week, the Sunshine Tour announced that the Joburg Open has merged with the SA Open and will now be played at Randpark Golf Club.

No reason was given over the Tshwane Open's surprise omission.

Meanwhile, the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek will make a welcome return to the European Tour after a year's hiatus. This is due to the course improvements.

South Africa and Morocco are not the only African countries to feature on the European Tour in 2019 with Kenya hosting the Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club in Nairobi in March.

European Tour tournaments in South Africa:

South African Open - December 6-9, 2018

Alfred Dunhill Championship - December 13-16, 2018

Nedbank Golf Challenge - November 14-17, 2019

See FULL European Tour schedule

Playing golf is really good for you, study shows

2018-10-29 13:50

