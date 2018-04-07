NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Top Stories

It's no longer the Chad & Cameron show in the pool!

2018-04-07 14:27
Tatjana Schoenmaker (Gallo Images)
Tatjana Schoenmaker (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

Cape Town - For as long as any swimming fan can recall, Team SA was effectively the 'Chad le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh' show.

A two-man squad for all intents and purposes at every Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and FINA World Championship.

Not anymore, for there's a new hero on the scene.

Or should I say, heroine.

Little-known Tatjana Schoenmaker announced herself at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday in no uncertain terms.

Schoenmaker, at just 20 years of age, smashed the African record in taking gold in the women's 200m breaststroke, finishing in 2:22.02 to obliterate Suzaan van Biljoen's previous mark of 2:23.21 set at the 2014 Olympics in London.

Schoenmaker became the first South African female swimmer to win a Commonwealth Games medal - of any colour - in eight years.

On Friday, Schoenmaker hinted something 'big' was on the horizon when she broke South African 'golden girl' Penny Heyns' 19-year-old 50m breaststroke record in finished fourth in the final.

For the record, Heyns' 200m breaststroke gold medal-winning time at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics was 2:25.41, while the current world record over the distance is held by Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen at 2:19.11.

Schoenmaker will now turn her attention to the 100m breaststroke, the heats of which will take place in the early hours of Sunday morning, SA time.

While Le Clos closes in on the all-time Commonwealth Games medal-winning record and Van der Burgh says goodbye to his final Games, the world eagerly awaits Schoenmaker's next record-breaking feat.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sunshine Tour: Nortje leads in Zambia

2017-06-02 18:18

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Inside job behind Newlands robbery? O’Gara: A few players have let down the Boks' legacy Ngidi leads SA charge in 11th IPL Le Clos flies to Commonwealth Games gold Pretorius claims bronze for Team SA
Ronan O'Gara chats to Sport24 Inside job behind Newlands robbery? Hampshire secure Steyn as overseas pro SA's top young gun Harris ends 6-month slump 5 things that make the IPL a success

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who do you think will contest the 2017 Currie Cup final?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 