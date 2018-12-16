NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

Williamson, Latham lead Black Caps charge

2018-12-16
Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson (AP)
Wellington - New Zealand talisman Kane Williamson fell agonisingly short of a century against Sri Lanka on Sunday but still helped place his team in a commanding position in the in first Test in Wellington.

Williamson was out for 91 in the final session of day two, missing out on his 20th Test century as New Zealand reached 221 for two chasing the tourists' first-innings total of 282.

The New Zealand skipper started his innings with positive intent, smashing boundaries off the first three balls he faced.

He had only himself to blame for a cheap dismissal trying to sweep Dhananjaya de Silva but his 162-run partnership with Tom Latham helped put the Black Caps in charge on day two.

Despite failing to reach triple figures, Williamson still has a remarkable record against Sri Lanka, with three centuries against them in seven Tests.

That includes an unbeaten 242 at Wellington's Basin Reserve in 2015.

Williamson's strike partner for much of the second day Latham was on 88 not out late in the session and closing in on a century of his own.

Williamson is second in the Test batting world rankings, behind only India's Virat Kohli, who scored his 25th Test century on Sunday against Australia in Perth.

