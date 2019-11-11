West Indies win toss, bowl in 3rd Afghanistan ODI

Lucknow - West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl in the third one-day international (ODI) against Afghanistan in Lucknow on Monday.

The West Indies, who have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, made two changes from their previous win on Saturday.

Debutant batsman Brandon King and all-rounder Keemo Paul make the XI in place of Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell.

"Credit must be given to the players. Guys have stuck to the plans," Pollard said at the toss.

"It's another opportunity for us to showcase our skills. We need to make something happen. You are always in the game if you keep your head levelled."

Afghanistan, led by ace spinner Rashid Khan, have also made two changes, with opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran making his ODI debut and paceman Yamin Ahmadzai added to the starting line-up.

Rashid said he would have chosen to bat first anyway as the minnows search for a consolation win.

"It looks a good track to bat on. Dew wasn't a big factor. We have a good spin attack," said Rashid.

Teams:

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Ahmed Shah Durrani (AFG)

TV Umpire: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)