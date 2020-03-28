NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

WATCH | Windies star tries to lift coronavirus mood with song

2020-03-28 14:00
Dwayne Bravo (AFP)
West Indies star Dwayne Bravo has come up with his own song titled 'We not giving up' on the coronavirus pandemic.

With all major sporting events still either cancelled or postponed as the virus continues to wreak havoc across the globe, athletes have been forced to find new ways of occupying their time.

Step up world-class all-rounder Bravo, who has released an upbeat dance track under the moniker 'DJ Bravo' to try and lift people's spirits in these trying times.

The official Twitter handle of IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, shared the video of Bravo's new track, along with a caption that read: "When I find myself in times of trouble #Champion Bravo comes to me, singing words of wisdom, We Not Giving Up! Music heals."

You can listen to the song by watching the video below ... 

- TEAMtalk media

 

