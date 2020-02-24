WATCH | Trump causes social media stir in Tendulkar, Kohli tribute

Cape Town - American President Donald Trump made waves in the global cricketing community on Monday by paying tribute to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Trump is currently in India where he has been travelling around the country meeting various leaders in an effort to build relations between the countries.

Speaking at a public rally in front of roughly 100 000 people in Gujarat, Trump tried to connect with his audience by referencing a couple of the country's most adored cricket players.

His pronunciation, though, had Twitter uses in stitches.

"This is the country where your people cheer on some of the world’s greatest cricket players, from Soo-chin Tendulkar to Veerot Kohli," Trump said.

Cricket is often referred to as being like a religion in India, while it has never been on America's radar.

You can watch the moment below, while we have also included a few reactions.

Something about Donald Trump's pronunciation of Sachin Tendulkar tells me he isn't a huge cricket fan pic.twitter.com/stFhq46MLx — Andy Silke (@andysilke) February 24, 2020

Huge fan. The biggest. Nobody loves cricket as much as Trump. https://t.co/tPVJ0OV10i — Annika Smethurst (@annikasmethurst) February 24, 2020