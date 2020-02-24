NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cricket

WATCH | Trump causes social media stir in Tendulkar, Kohli tribute

2020-02-24 13:30
Sachin Tendulkar (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - American President Donald Trump made waves in the global cricketing community on Monday by paying tribute to Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Trump is currently in India where he has been travelling around the country meeting various leaders in an effort to build relations between the countries. 

Speaking at a public rally in front of roughly 100 000 people in Gujarat, Trump tried to connect with his audience by referencing a couple of the country's most adored cricket players. 

His pronunciation, though, had Twitter uses in stitches. 

"This is the country where your people cheer on some of the world’s greatest cricket players, from Soo-chin Tendulkar to Veerot Kohli," Trump said. 

Cricket is often referred to as being like a religion in India, while it has never been on America's radar. 

You can watch the moment below, while we have also included a few reactions. 

Read more on:    india  |  donald trump  |  sachin tendulkar  |  cricket

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mapimpi ... was that selfless or a little silly? 5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 4 Proteas tie up T20 series with thrilling win over Australia Kwagga set for Blitzboks return, may also join Sharks Proteas: Their result of the home season!
David Gower names his T20 World Cup finalists SA refs turning Super Rugby into a joke - Aussie CEOs Stormers won't rest star Boks until after bye week Tuks hooker undergoes brain tumour surgery Du Toit backs Schoenmaker, Team SA's 2020 Olympic chances

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who will win the upcoming Proteas v Australia three-match T20 series?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 