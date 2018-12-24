Wanderers confirms capture of SA's top groundsman

Cape Town - The Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) have announced the appointment of Evan Flint as Grounds Manager.

The CGL have elevated the position to a managerial one, reporting directly to the CEO.

Jack Madiseng, President of the CGL and Chairperson of the Lions Franchise, expressed his excitement at attracting the top groundsman in the country to the Bullring.

“This is in line with the strategy of the CGL and the Lions Board to pursue a trajectory of excellence in all areas of operations,” Madiseng said.



Flint, previously at Newlands in Cape Town, will be taking up the position from February 1, 2019.

Bethuel Buthelezi, the current groundsman at the Wanderers, will take up the position as the Senior Groundsman of the Bullring.

Flint, 38, widely regarded as the top curator in the country, will bring an end to an 11-year long stay in Cape Town, but will still prepare the wicket for the New Year's Test between the Proteas and Pakistan, starting on January 3, 2019.



The Wanderers strip will be in the spotlight when it hosts the third Test, starting on January 12.

It will be the first Test at the ground since the infamous third Test between the Proteas and India this January, where the match was very nearly abandoned due to the dangerous and unpredictable nature of the wicket.

Flirting with a one-year ban from hosting any international cricket as a result, the Wanderers management will be desperate to dish up something world class this time around.

Buthelezi picked up the Cricket South Africa (CSA) award for Groundsman of the Year in his first season (2016) in charge, after which Flint won the award in both 2017 and 2018.

