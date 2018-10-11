Venues confirmed for new-look SA T20 League

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the selected venues to host the six T20 League teams following the successful completion of the independent assessment process.

The selected venues are (in no order of significance): Wanderers Stadium, SuperSport Park, Kingsmead, St. George’s Park, Newlands and Boland Park.

It means that the Western Cape will boast two franchises while Bloemfontein are excluded.

“The key mandate given to all our Members in applying to be a host venue was the primary goal of luring new and traditional fans, other sports fans and the wider general public to our stadia,” commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

“This process was, in fact, started some time ago when CSA embarked on a National Stadium Grading Process of all our first-class venues.

“The buzz phrase for the independent assessment was the ‘Fan Journey’ which starts with the fans’ arrival at the stadium and includes the full package of transport options both to and from the stadium and traffic management, ease of access, safety and security arrangements, catering, and interaction activities and opportunities specific to the fan experience.

“From our observations of other T20 Leagues around the world and competitions in other sporting codes it has become clear that the fan experience is all important.

“Our research has shown us that the match day experience is enhanced by fans ‘leaving their seats’, either to engage with other fans in different areas of the stadium, to partake in various sponsor and event activations or to cheer and support their favourite team/player.

“We have every confidence that the plans our Members have come up will enhance these expectations for the T20 League.”