Trott stands in for injured Donald at English county

Cape Town - South African-born Jonathan Trott will has signed a short-term deal to be the assistant coach at English county Kent.

Trott, 37, will be a temporary replacement for former Proteas fast bowler Allan Donald.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Donald is currently suffering from a shoulder injury that prohibits him from throwing the ball which prompted the county to rope in Trott.

Trott will assist head coach Matt Walker in the upcoming One-Day Cup competition.



“It’s a great opportunity for me to join a team such as Kent for this competition. Their run to the final last year shows that the squad here is one of the strongest in one-day format and I’m looking forward to working with this talented group of players,” Trott told Kent’s official website.



Trott, who boasts 52 Tests and 68 ODIs for England, played his last professional game against Kent for Warwickshire on the last day of the 2018 season in the County Championship.



Kent’s director of cricket, Paul Downton, added: “Jonathan’s experience in this format of the game will be a valuable asset to complement our coaching team here for the Royal London One-Day Cup.”